GST 2.0 impact: E-commerce sales dip as shoppers adopt wait-watch

As the industry gears up for the implementation of GST 2.0, a major shift in consumer behavior is being observed in the e-commerce sector. The proposed changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have led some online shoppers to delay their purchases, hoping for lower taxes on certain goods like electronics and consumer durables. However, analysts believe this is a temporary blip and sales will bounce back as clarity emerges and festive fervor kicks in.

Tax simplification Current GST structure and proposed changes The current GST regime operates on a four-slab structure with rates between 5% and 28%. The proposed reform by the government seeks to simplify this, proposing that most goods be taxed at either 5% or 18%. High-value items such as washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators are likely to be taxed at lower rates under the new system.

Consumer impact Anticipated tax changes lead to cautious consumer sentiment Naveen Malpani, Partner and Consumer & Retail Industry Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said the anticipation of revised tax slabs has led to a 'wait-and-watch' sentiment among buyers. He added that if clarity on GST is delayed, it could have a 25-30% impact on high-ticket segments like air conditioners and refrigerators. This cautious approach is driven by consumer expectations of price drops once the new slabs are implemented.

Market preparation Retailers managing high inventory levels Shubham Nimkar, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, confirmed the wait-and-watch scenario. He said retailers are managing high inventory levels while electronics and appliances categories are witnessing deferred demand. E-commerce giants are already talking to brands to prepare for a potential demand surge in the later stages of the festive season in October, once revised GST rates are formalized.

Pricing impact Pricing strategies and the anticipated demand surge The proposed GST changes will also impact pricing strategies as platforms adjust product positioning in line with the new tax structure. While the immediate effect is a temporary dip in sales, the market is expected to bounce back sharply once there is clarity on the new regime. This is especially true for e-commerce platforms whose flagship sales during festive seasons account for a significant portion of their annual revenues.