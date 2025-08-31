GST 2.0 impact: E-commerce sales dip as shoppers adopt wait-watch
What's the story
As the industry gears up for the implementation of GST 2.0, a major shift in consumer behavior is being observed in the e-commerce sector. The proposed changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have led some online shoppers to delay their purchases, hoping for lower taxes on certain goods like electronics and consumer durables. However, analysts believe this is a temporary blip and sales will bounce back as clarity emerges and festive fervor kicks in.
Tax simplification
Current GST structure and proposed changes
The current GST regime operates on a four-slab structure with rates between 5% and 28%. The proposed reform by the government seeks to simplify this, proposing that most goods be taxed at either 5% or 18%. High-value items such as washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators are likely to be taxed at lower rates under the new system.
Consumer impact
Anticipated tax changes lead to cautious consumer sentiment
Naveen Malpani, Partner and Consumer & Retail Industry Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said the anticipation of revised tax slabs has led to a 'wait-and-watch' sentiment among buyers. He added that if clarity on GST is delayed, it could have a 25-30% impact on high-ticket segments like air conditioners and refrigerators. This cautious approach is driven by consumer expectations of price drops once the new slabs are implemented.
Market preparation
Retailers managing high inventory levels
Shubham Nimkar, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, confirmed the wait-and-watch scenario. He said retailers are managing high inventory levels while electronics and appliances categories are witnessing deferred demand. E-commerce giants are already talking to brands to prepare for a potential demand surge in the later stages of the festive season in October, once revised GST rates are formalized.
Pricing impact
Pricing strategies and the anticipated demand surge
The proposed GST changes will also impact pricing strategies as platforms adjust product positioning in line with the new tax structure. While the immediate effect is a temporary dip in sales, the market is expected to bounce back sharply once there is clarity on the new regime. This is especially true for e-commerce platforms whose flagship sales during festive seasons account for a significant portion of their annual revenues.
Market optimism
Industry leaders optimistic about long-term benefits
Despite the current lull, industry leaders remain optimistic about the future. Shiprocket MD and CEO Saahil Goel emphasized that festive shopping in India is both cultural and emotional. Flipkart Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar called GST rationalization a "structural reform that will give a strong boost to consumption, energize festive demand, and support India's growth story."