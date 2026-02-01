E2E Networks launches ₹1,000 crore QIP to raise funds
E2E Networks just launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹1,000 crore from big investors.
Shares may be issued at or above a floor price of ₹2,630.60 each, with a discount of up to 5% permitted in consultation with the lead manager.
The company's committee gave the green light and opened the issue right away.
E2E is a leading GPU cloud service provider
They're a major player in GPU cloud services and AI infrastructure through their TIR platform, running NVIDIA Blackwell (B200/HGX B200) systems, with a Blackwell cluster at the L&T Vyoma data center in Chennai.
They have plans to deploy 2,048-4,096 Blackwell GPUs, and have won contracts from the IndiaAI Mission, including a ₹177 crore order.
The company reported strong revenue growth in Q3 FY26
In Q3 FY26, E2E pulled in ₹70 crore revenue—up nearly 60% from last quarter and almost 70% higher than last year.
Their EBITDA margin jumped to 56.6%, and they landed a huge ₹177 crore GPU order from the IndiaAI Mission—setting them up for even more growth ahead.