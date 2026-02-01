E2E Networks launches ₹1,000 crore QIP to raise funds Business Feb 26, 2026

E2E Networks just launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹1,000 crore from big investors.

Shares may be issued at or above a floor price of ₹2,630.60 each, with a discount of up to 5% permitted in consultation with the lead manager.

The company's committee gave the green light and opened the issue right away.