E2E Networks posts 186% sales surge to ₹95.64cr, profit halves
Business
E2E Networks just posted a huge 186% surge in sales for the March 2026 quarter, reaching ₹95.64 crore, way up from last year's ₹33.48 crore.
But here's the twist: net profit actually fell by over half to ₹6.44 crore compared to ₹13.61 crore last year.
On the bright side, their EBITDA (a measure of operating performance) climbed nearly 64%, showing they're still running things efficiently despite profit challenges.
E2E Networks EPS falls, stock mixed
The company's earnings per share dropped to ₹3.21 from last year's ₹8.11, reflecting those lower profits.
Share price action has been mixed, down nearly 15% in six months but still up almost 50% over the past year, thanks to that big revenue growth even as profits slipped a bit this time around.