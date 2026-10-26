EAAA India Alternatives opens ₹1,200-cr IPO at ₹1,585 to ₹1,665
EAAA India Alternatives, backed by Edelweiss Financial Services, is opening its IPO on Monday, October 26, with a ₹1,200-crore issue.
Shares are priced between ₹1,585 and ₹1,665 each, with the offer closing on October 28.
At the highest price point, the company's valuation touches ₹10,765 crore.
Anchors subscribed ₹360-cr, SBI Securities neutral
Retail investors can apply for at least nine shares (₹14,985 at the top price). The shares are already seeing a small premium in the gray market.
Big mutual funds and foreign investors have shown early interest: EAAA raised about ₹360 crore from anchor investors before launch.
Still, SBI Securities calls the IPO "Neutral," saying EAAA is strong in real assets and private credit, but there may not be much room for quick gains after listing.
If you're thinking of investing, it might be smart to watch how things play out post-listing.