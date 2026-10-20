EAAA India Alternatives opens ₹1,200cr IPO on October 26
EAAA India Alternatives (previously Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors) is opening its ₹1,200 crore IPO on October 26, with subscriptions running till October 28.
The one-day anchor book for institutional investors will open on October 23.
The issue proceeds, excluding offer expenses, will go to Edelweiss Securities and Investments, the selling shareholder.
EAAA manages ₹95,344.8cr, June-quarter profit +45%
Share allotment is expected to be finalized by October 29 and trading is likely to commence November 2.
While they first planned a bigger ₹1,500 crore IPO, the size was reduced from that planned earlier as per the draft red herring prospectus filed in January 2026.
EAAA currently manages over ₹95,344.8 crore across real assets and private credit funds (think infrastructure and commercial real estate) and just posted a solid 45% jump in profit for the June quarter this year.