EAAA India Alternatives opens ₹1,200cr IPO on October 26

Share allotment is expected to be finalized by October 29 and trading is likely to commence November 2.

While they first planned a bigger ₹1,500 crore IPO, the size was reduced from that planned earlier as per the draft red herring prospectus filed in January 2026.

EAAA currently manages over ₹95,344.8 crore across real assets and private credit funds (think infrastructure and commercial real estate) and just posted a solid 45% jump in profit for the June quarter this year.