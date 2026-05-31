EaseMyTrip posts 8.9% Q4 revenue rise to ₹152cr, GBR ₹8,376cr

Hotel and package revenues shot up 148% year-over-year, while hotel bookings climbed by 95%, averaging more than 6,000 rooms booked daily. Dubai operations stood out too, with nearly 96% GBR growth to ₹453 crore.

EaseMyTrip rolls out Vision 2030 plan

EaseMyTrip is rolling out its Vision 2030 plan focused on expanding beyond flights (think hotels, visa services, premium travel) and boosting customer experience with AI tools like ChatGPT.

Dubai will become their hub for international operations as they push into luxury and heritage tourism.