eBay to pay $56M to couple it harassed in 2019

The Steiners's occasional criticism of eBay in their newsletter drew the ire of high-ranking company executives.

In 2019, these executives hatched a plan to intimidate the couple into stopping their negative coverage.

They used fake social media accounts to harass the couple, sending them anonymous threats and bizarre items such as live spiders and cockroaches, porn magazines, a bloody pig mask, a funeral wreath, and a book on how to survive losing your spouse.