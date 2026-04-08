Eclipse Ventures announces $1.3B to back physical AI startups

Eclipse plans cross sector data sharing

Instead of focusing on apps or software alone, Eclipse wants to connect startups across transportation, energy, and defense so they can team up and tackle big challenges together.

partner Jiten Behl calls "physical AI" the next tech wave, driven by fresh talent and new breakthroughs, and says they're already working on a couple of ideas with the process underway.

By sharing data across sectors, Eclipse hopes to make smarter AI models that work better for a broader group.