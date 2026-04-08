Eclipse Ventures announces $1.3B to back physical AI startups
Eclipse Ventures just announced $1.3 billion in fresh capital split between two funds to back physical AI startups: think AI that actually powers things in the real world, like energy systems, and defense tech.
The money is split between helping early-stage ideas get off the ground and scaling up the most promising ones.
Eclipse plans cross sector data sharing
Instead of focusing on apps or software alone, Eclipse wants to connect startups across transportation, energy, and defense so they can team up and tackle big challenges together.
partner Jiten Behl calls "physical AI" the next tech wave, driven by fresh talent and new breakthroughs, and says they're already working on a couple of ideas with the process underway.
By sharing data across sectors, Eclipse hopes to make smarter AI models that work better for a broader group.