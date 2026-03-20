Ecolab to buy CoolIT in $5B bet on AI data centers Business Mar 20, 2026

Ecolab, best known for its work in water and hygiene, is about to make a big move into the AI world by acquiring CoolIT Systems, a company that builds high-tech liquid cooling for data centers.

The deal with KKR (CoolIT's majority owner) could be worth up to $5 billion, according to reports.