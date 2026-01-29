Economic Survey 2025-26: India plans 'AI Economic Council'

Why should you care?

This council would work closely with the private sector to draw up a 10-year roadmap for AI deployment, flagging which jobs could be affected by automation and helping decide where AI should be used right away or held back.

It'll also check how AI impacts workers and work with ongoing education reforms so people can upskill instead of getting displaced.

The goal? To make sure India's big leap into AI supports everyone—not just a select few.