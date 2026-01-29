Economic Survey 2025-26: India plans 'AI Economic Council'
India's latest Economic Survey suggests creating an "AI Economic Council" to guide how AI rolls out across the country.
The focus is on making sure tech adoption doesn't leave people behind—especially when it comes to jobs, skills, and overall stability.
Why should you care?
This council would work closely with the private sector to draw up a 10-year roadmap for AI deployment, flagging which jobs could be affected by automation and helping decide where AI should be used right away or held back.
It'll also check how AI impacts workers and work with ongoing education reforms so people can upskill instead of getting displaced.
The goal? To make sure India's big leap into AI supports everyone—not just a select few.