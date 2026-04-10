Economic survey includes creative sector, spotlighting India's orange economy

India's creative economy could hit $100B

The media and entertainment sector is booming, expected to jump from $30 billion in 2024 to nearly $47 billion by 2029—outpacing global trends.

The wider creative economy could hit $100 billion by 2030, opening up over five million new jobs. Plus, creative services exports are already bringing in more than $11 billion on their own.

Creativity isn't just cool: it's quickly becoming one of India's biggest economic strengths.