Economic Times, Cashfree Payments launch awards for digital customer loyalty
Business
The Economic Times and Cashfree Payments just kicked off the One Of A Kind Startup Awards 2026 to spotlight startups making digital life smoother for customers in India.
Special focus is on companies that are nailing customer loyalty and engagement with smart digital solutions.
Winners receive over ₹65L growth perks
If your startup was incorporated on or after April 1, 2020 and annual revenue of up to ₹10 crore, you can apply.
Winners grab over ₹65 lakh in growth perks: think ₹60 lakh in payment gateway credits, plus handy business tools and scaling support.
It's a great chance to boost your brand's credibility, get noticed nationwide, and connect with the wider startup ecosystem.
Nominations are open now!