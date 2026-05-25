Economic Times, Cashfree Payments launch awards for digital customer loyalty

Winners receive over ₹65L growth perks

If your startup was incorporated on or after April 1, 2020 and annual revenue of up to ₹10 crore, you can apply.

Winners grab over ₹65 lakh in growth perks: think ₹60 lakh in payment gateway credits, plus handy business tools and scaling support.

It's a great chance to boost your brand's credibility, get noticed nationwide, and connect with the wider startup ecosystem.

Nominations are open now!