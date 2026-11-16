Economic Times poll finds India set to grow 7.7% Q2FY27
India's economy is on track to grow by 7.7% in the second quarter of FY27, according to an Economic Times poll of economists.
This boost comes from strong spending at home, better manufacturing numbers, and a big 22.8% jump in exports, even with global tensions and pricey oil in the mix.
India's growth forecast 6.7% to 8%
Growth forecasts range between 6.7% and 8%, with a median of 7.7%, right in line with last quarter's pace. The RBI expects a slightly lower 7.2%.
Economists point to solid domestic demand and government investment as key reasons for this steady performance, though some slowdown could show up soon as borrowing costs rise and energy gets more expensive.
Official GDP data drops on November 30: watch this space!