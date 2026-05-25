Economists forecast inflation could hit 4.9% above RBI comfort zone

Crude $95, El Nino, weaker rupee

Higher crude oil (now expected at $95 a barrel), El Nino weather messing with crops, and a weaker rupee are all adding pressure.

At the same time, India's GDP growth is expected to dip from 7.6% in FY26 to 6.6% in FY27, so things may feel a bit slower overall.

Even with these changes, the RBI probably won't hike interest rates just yet but could act later if inflation keeps rising.