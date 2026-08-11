Economists' poll sees India's July retail inflation steady at 4.4%
India's retail inflation is expected to hold at 4.4% for July 2026, matching June's figure, even though food prices have been climbing.
Most economists polled think the number will stay between 4.3% and 4.6%.
If the official data confirms this on August 12, it will be the second month in a row above the RBI's target of 4%.
Food costs push CPI, core-core 2.1%
Food prices, making up about a third of what goes into calculating inflation, were the main reason for higher numbers this month.
Uneven monsoon rains have not helped with crop supply issues, said Kanika Pasricha, economist at Union Bank of India.
Still, last year's lower inflation helps balance things out a bit now.
Core-core inflation, which excludes food, fuel, and precious metals, only nudged up slightly to 2.1%, showing that price pressures elsewhere in the economy are still pretty mild.
As Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, puts it, "CPI inflation is likely to remain unchanged in July, with upward pressure largely contained to food and fuel."