ED accuses Reliance Infrastructure and Sateesh Seth of laundering ₹187cr
Business
Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RIL), Sateesh Seth and others are in hot water after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused them of laundering ₹187 crore.
The case centers on claims that money meant for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll road projects was misused, with the official complaint landing in a New Delhi court on August 8, 2026.
Sateesh Seth remains in judicial custody
According to the ED, funds were funneled through fake companies using forged documents and backdated contracts tied to four highway projects.
Assets worth ₹187 crore, including shares and land, have already been provisionally attached.
Sateesh Seth was arrested on June 12, 2026, and remains in judicial custody as the investigation continues.