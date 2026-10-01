ED arrests 2 men in ₹1,417.86cr Unique Exports scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has nabbed two men, S Naveen Kumar and ex-serviceman S Muthuselvam, for running a massive scam through Unique Exports.
They allegedly promised big profits from agricultural exports, tricking 35,759 investors out of a whopping ₹1,417.86 crore.
The arrests followed an FIR filed by Erode's District Crime Branch.
Probe traces ₹719cr to Unique Exports
Investigators found about ₹719 crore moved through 100-plus accounts tied to Unique Exports and its associates.
Shockingly, ₹390.90 crore was claimed as salaries despite few employees, and another ₹79.56 crore went toward fake agricultural purchases.
Muthuselvam was key in roping people in and pocketed about ₹12.72 crore himself through commissions and referrals.
ED searched locations June 16 17
The ED is still digging deeper into the case.
On June 16 and June 17, 2026, they searched multiple locations linked to the accused.
Further investigation is under way.