ED arrests Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Amit Bapna in 40,000cr Reliance probe
Business
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna over a huge money laundering case tied to Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance.
The investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered earlier by the CBI, centers on alleged financial irregularities within Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.
The ED says Anil Ambani group companies allegedly laundered over ₹40,000 crore.
ED attaches 17,000cr assets, Ambani questioned
As part of the crackdown, the ED has attached assets worth ₹17,000 crore, including his house valued at ₹3,700 crore.
Anil Ambani himself has been questioned several times but says he stepped down from these company boards back in 2017.
The case puts a spotlight on some serious financial questions inside the group.