ED arrests Karuturi Venkateshwara Rao over alleged ₹899.35cr bank scam

Circular trading alleged, ₹18cr accounts frozen

Investigators say Rao used fake sales and circular trading to make his company look richer and more trustworthy to banks.

Funds were shuffled through multiple accounts, including personal ones, with no real business reason.

Earlier searches turned up gold jewelry and cash worth over ₹1 crore, and bank accounts holding ₹18 crore were frozen.

The probe is still ongoing as authorities dig deeper into how this impacted the banking system.