ED arrests Nowhera Shaik in Gurugram for alleged 3000cr scam

Investigators say funds diverted to Shaik

According to investigators, Heera Group didn't actually have real business operations; instead, money from investors was moved into Shaik's personal accounts and used to buy properties.

She reportedly ran 24 companies and over 180 bank accounts in India, plus several abroad to keep things going.

The Supreme Court had even ordered her assets auctioned off, but after she allegedly tried to block those proceedings, her bail was canceled and a warrant was issued earlier this month.

The investigation is still ongoing.