ED arrests Vatika Group executives Anil and Gautam Bhalla
Business
Big news from Gurugram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just arrested Anil and Gautam Bhalla, who run Vatika Group, on September 28.
They're accused of cheating homebuyers out of crores of rupees by not delivering promised plots, something flagged in a Delhi Police FIR.
Both have now been brought before a special court.
Vatika buyers paid 260cr, 140.73cr undelivered
Between 2010 and 2012, buyers paid around ₹260 crore for plots in Vatika India Next projects, but many are still waiting after more than a decade.
The ED says Anil Bhalla "personally supervised the key decisions" and Gautam Bhalla "executed important agreements, held directorships in, and exercised control over" land-owning entities, while plots worth approximately ₹140.73 crore remain undelivered.