ED arrests Vikram Wadhwa in ₹645cr IDFC First Bank embezzlement

Wadhwa routed funds through shell firms

Wadhwa teamed up with others, including bank staff and government officials, to reroute public funds using shell companies like Capco Fintech Services.

The money was layered through multiple accounts, then sent to jewelers who handed back cash. Some of these funds ended up invested in properties.

Two co-accused were arrested on May 11, while ED is still tracking down everyone involved and following the full money trail.