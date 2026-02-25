ED attaches Anil Ambani's Mumbai residence worth ₹3,716cr 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani 's 17-story Mumbai residence 'Abode' worth ₹3,716.83 crore, PTI reported. The action is part of a larger investigation into alleged financial irregularities and loan diversion by Reliance Communications (RCOM), one of Ambani's group companies. With the latest action, the total value of assets attached in this case has now reached around ₹15,700 crore.

Investigation details Ambani to appear before ED Ambani, 66, is expected to appear before the ED in Delhi for a second round of questioning. His first deposition was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in August 2025. The ED has conducted search operations at over 35 locations linked to companies and executives associated with the group under Section 17 of the PMLA. This action has covered more than 50 companies and involved questioning over 25 individuals in Mumbai and Delhi.

Loan diversion scheme Investigating shell entities and round-tripping India Today, citing sources, said a preliminary probe indicates that Ambani-linked companies were allegedly involved in a structured scheme to divert loans worth around ₹3,000 crore from Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019. Investigators are looking into whether the diverted funds were routed through shell entities and round-tripped. There are also allegations of back-dated credit approval memorandums, sanctioning loans without due diligence, and disbursing funds even before formal approvals.

Corporate loans Spike in loans disbursed by RHFL under scanner A possible quid pro quo arrangement is also being investigated as money was allegedly received by entities linked to Yes Bank promoters shortly before loan disbursements. Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) is also under the ED's scanner. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) flagged a sharp rise in corporate loans disbursed by RHFL, from ₹3,742.60 crore in FY 2017-18 to ₹8,670.80 crore in FY 2018-19.

