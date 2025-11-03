ED freezes ₹3,000cr worth of assets linked to Anil Ambani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen over 40 properties linked to Anil Ambani 's Reliance Group. The assets, valued at over ₹3,084 crore, include Ambani's Pali Hill residence and other real estate in major Indian cities. The ED's action is part of a larger investigation into the alleged diversion and laundering of public money raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL).

Fund diversion Massive diversion of funds detected The ED's probe found that huge sums of money were diverted and lent to entities linked with the Reliance Group. A large chunk of corporate loans, intended for general business purposes, was transferred to the accounts of Reliance Group companies. The agency noted serious lapses in control during these loan disbursements, with approvals being given unusually fast without proper financial checks.

Loan irregularities Intentional control failures by Reliance Group The ED also found that field inspections and personal meetings were skipped during loan disbursements. Documents were either left blank or altered, with some being undated. Many borrowing companies were financially weak or barely operational. The securities provided were either inadequate, unregistered, or missing altogether, and the funds' utilization did not match the stated purpose. These repeated lapses point to intentional control failures by the group.

CBI investigation CBI probing nexus between Yes Bank and Reliance Group Separately, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the dealings between Yes Bank and Anil Ambani's Reliance Group. The investigation has revealed a complex web of fund diversions and misuse of commercial papers through several shell companies. These transactions were allegedly part of a criminal conspiracy between former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor and industrialist Anil Ambani, resulting in huge losses for the private lender.