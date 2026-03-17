ED attaches ₹10cr in HPZ token case, total seizures at ₹662cr

Investigation is still ongoing

This wasn't just a simple fraud: there were five layers of money laundering, from mules to shell companies and hawala operators, moving around ₹2,200 crore in total.

Some money was even sent back to investors to keep them hooked.

Bhupesh Arora ran the show with help from associates; over ₹662 crore has been attached so far.

The CBI has charged 30 entities, including Chinese nationals Wan Jun and Li Anming (who later fled), and arrested six locals.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities try to untangle this web of cyber scams.