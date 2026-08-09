ED files money laundering charge sheets in 2 RAAG cases
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed charge sheets in two separate money-laundering cases involving Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) companies and former executives.
One case targets Reliance Infrastructure and ex-executive Sateesh Seth, who is now in jail.
Another charge sheet covers old allegations involving Reliance Communications (RCOM), Reliance Telecom, and more ex-RAAG executives.
ED says 187cr rerouted, 40185cr misused
ED says ₹187 crore meant for highway projects was secretly rerouted using fake companies and documents, with land and shares worth the same amount now attached.
In the RCOM case, a massive ₹40,185 crore was allegedly misused through fake credit deals: assets worth ₹8,078 crore are attached.
The probe is still on, with claims that some funds were used for personal buys and to make company profits look better than they really were.