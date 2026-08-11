ED finds over ₹1,777cr unaccounted in Shivam Associates probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered over ₹1,777 crore in unaccounted money while investigating Shivam Associates, a finance firm from Belagavi.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered at Malamaruthi Police Station, Belagavi city, under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2004.