ED logs busiest year nearly 2,900 raids over ₹81,000cr frozen

ED files 1,080 ECIRs, 812 chargesheets

ED filed more cases too, up 39% to 1,080 Enforcement Case Information Reports, which helped them speed up investigations and file 812 chargesheets.

On top of that, they returned ₹32,678 crore to scam victims (thanks in part to big recoveries like the PACL Ponzi case).

The agency also boosted its global teamwork by handling hundreds of cross-border requests with countries like the UK and the U.A.E.