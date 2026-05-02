ED logs busiest year nearly 2,900 raids over ₹81,000cr frozen
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just had its busiest year ever, raiding nearly 2,900 locations under anti-money laundering laws, almost twice as many as the previous fiscal year (FY25 / FY 2024-25).
They also froze assets worth over ₹81,000 crore (that's up 171% from FY25 — FY 2024-25).
Interestingly, while the action ramped up, actual arrests dropped by over a quarter to 156.
ED files 1,080 ECIRs, 812 chargesheets
ED filed more cases too, up 39% to 1,080 Enforcement Case Information Reports, which helped them speed up investigations and file 812 chargesheets.
On top of that, they returned ₹32,678 crore to scam victims (thanks in part to big recoveries like the PACL Ponzi case).
The agency also boosted its global teamwork by handling hundreds of cross-border requests with countries like the UK and the U.A.E.