ED names Nishant Pitti in Mahadev betting money laundering case

Pitti says he was not aware of any chargesheet, nor was he summoned by the court, and is ready to cooperate fully, sharing, "Hence, I have nothing to say on the matter. I have always cooperated with and shall continue to cooperate with all law enforcement bodies. I shall submit detailed evidence to establish my bona fide conduct, in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law,"

The case names 42 people and companies, including EBIX Group Chairman Vikas Garg, and connects them to a massive ₹80,000 crore illegal betting network.

Meanwhile, the main Mahadev app promoters are still on the run.