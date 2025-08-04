ED probes ₹17,000cr loan fraud linked to Anil Ambani

Banks questioned on loan approvals

ED is questioning officials from about 20 major banks—including SBI, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank—about how these loans got approved and what steps were taken after things went south.

Anil Ambani has been called in for questioning on August 5, with a lookout notice issued to stop him leaving India while the investigation continues.

In a recent twist, Partha Sarathi Biswal was arrested for allegedly issuing fake bank guarantees and running shady accounts linked to the case.

Meanwhile, Reliance Group says it's actually the victim here and has filed its own complaint against Biswal and others involved.