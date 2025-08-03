Rural demand returns to urban India: FMCG sector report

Hindustan Unilever doubled its growth rate to 4%, even while spending more on branding. ITC's non-cigarette products grew revenue by 5.5%. Nestle 's sales rose too, but profits dipped due to rising costs. Dabur took a hit on drinks because of early monsoon rains but scored big wins with its home and personal care lines.

Overall growth at about 3.9%

Early rains hurt summer product sales across the board, so overall FMCG growth for the year landed at about 3.9%.

Still, experts think festival season demand and smart policy moves should keep things looking positive for the rest of 2025—even if food prices wobble or weather acts up again.