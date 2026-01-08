ED raids Satat Sampada's co-founders over foreign funds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the residences of Harjeet Singh and Jyoti Awasthi, the co-founders of Noida-based non-profit organization, Satat Sampada. The organization is accused of receiving £500,000 to lobby for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FF-NPT). The raids were carried out as part of an investigation into suspicious foreign remittances received under the pretext of consultancy charges from other organizations.

Organizational goals Satat Sampada's mission and areas of focus Satat Sampada is a pro-conservation NGO that works to protect natural resources like air, water, and forests from unchecked development. The organization focuses on sustainable agriculture, reviving traditional food practices, promoting safe food marketing, and addressing climate impacts and migration. It also works toward just transition away from fossil fuels as well as climate adaptation and resilience.

Accusations ED's allegations and recovery during raids The main charge against Satat Sampada is that it has been receiving foreign funds to influence government policy. The ED also recovered 45-liter of unlicensed liquor during the raids. The timing of these actions has drawn attention as Singh had recently criticized the government's stance on a court order regarding Aravalli Hills.