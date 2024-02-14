The case is related to violation of foreign exchange rules

ED to probe money laundering charges against Paytm Payments Bank

By Mudit Dube 01:46 pm Feb 14, 202401:46 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering probe against Paytm Payments Bank, according to NDTV. The case is related to "violation of foreign exchange rules." However, Paytm has denied these allegations, calling them "factually incorrect." Earlier this week, Centre also started scrutinizing foreign direct investment from China in Paytm Payments Services Ltd. (PPSL), a subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd.

All about the case

What is the case against Paytm

Paytm may have violated an RBI rule that requires prior approval for foreign investments from countries sharing a land border with India, including China and Pakistan. In November 2022, the RBI had rejected Paytm's application to operate as a payments aggregator due to FDI non-compliance. Separately, RBI has discovered instances wherein the same PAN was linked to over thousands of customers, raising money-laundering concerns.