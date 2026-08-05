Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Nifty REITs and Realty Index fund
Edelweiss Mutual Fund just rolled out the Edelweiss Nifty REITs and Realty Index Fund, the first of its kind in India to let you invest in both listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate companies.
The New Fund Offer is open now through August 19, making it easy for anyone curious about earning from commercial properties or the realty market to get started without picking individual stocks.
Allocates minimum 60% to listed REITs
This fund tracks the Nifty REITs and Realty Total Return Index, putting at least 60% into listed REITs and the rest into real estate companies. As more REITs hit the market, that percentage could go up.
Managed by Bharat Lahoti and Manasi Jalgaonkar, it's designed for long-term growth and gives you a slice of India's buzzing real estate scene, especially as cities grow and demand for office space rises.