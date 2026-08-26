Egg prices jump 40%: How ethanol is making breakfast costlier

Maize prices have surged from ₹14,000 per ton three years ago to nearly ₹26,500 now.

This steep rise has significantly increased production costs for poultry farmers, who rely on maize for 65-70% of their total production costs.

The NECC official also noted that "any sustained rise in maize prices is particularly painful for the industry."

The poultry industry consumes some 60% of the country's maize, putting it directly in competition with the ethanol industry for the same crop.