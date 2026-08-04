Eight oil giants post almost $93 billion 2nd-quarter profits
Eight of the biggest oil companies (including Saudi Aramco, BP, and ExxonMobil) just reported almost $93 billion in profits for the second quarter of 2026.
That's nearly double what they made last year, thanks to oil prices soaring above $126 per barrel during ongoing Middle East tensions.
Activists decry profits, U.N. urges renewables
The huge earnings have climate activists fired up, calling them windfall war profits tied to conflict-driven price spikes and rising emissions.
With heatwaves, floods, and wildfires hitting hard across the globe, there's growing pressure on oil giants to pay higher taxes and speed up the shift from fossil fuels to renewables, something even the U.N. is now urging as Simon Stiell said, "What needs to be done is clear: leave coal, oil and gas behind faster, scale up renewables, and protect people where the impacts are already hitting hardest."