Eight Sleep raises $50 million at $1.5 billion valuation
Eight Sleep just grabbed $50 million in new funding led by Tether Investments, bringing its valuation to $1.5 billion.
This brings their total raised to over $310 million, with the latest cash coming on top of a big Series D last year.
The funding will help Eight Sleep expand into new markets
Eight Sleep makes smart Pod mattresses that track your sleep stages, heart rate, and even breathing patterns—then use AI to adjust temperature and firmness so you sleep better.
With this new funding, they're building an AI-powered Sleep Agent, working toward FDA approval for sleep apnea and menopause treatments, and planning to expand into places like China.
Eight Sleep has generated over $500 million in revenue from Pod mattresses and collected insights from over one billion hours of recorded sleep data and ships its products to over 34 countries.
The company was free-cash-flow positive in the first half of 2025—a rare feat for a tech startup.