Eighth Central Pay Commission enters consultation phase after 6 months

Final CPC recommendations due May 2027

Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the CPC is actively meeting with groups like the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), who have already submitted their demands.

The first formal meeting just happened on April 28 in Delhi, and stakeholders submitting memoranda have until May 31 to share their views.

Final recommendations are expected by May 2027 and will affect around 50 lakh employees and more than 66 lakh pensioners.