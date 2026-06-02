Eighth Central Pay Commission pushes suggestions deadline June 15, 2026
Business
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) has pushed its deadline for suggestions and demands to June 15, 2026, giving government employees, pensioners, and others a bit more time to have their say.
This is the last extension, so if you want your voice heard before pay and pension recommendations are finalized, now's the time.
Suggestions accepted only at 8cpc.gov.in
All suggestions must be submitted through the official website, 8cpc.gov.in: no emails or paper forms allowed.
The commission was set up in November 2025 to review pay, allowances, and pensions for central government staff (including defense and All India Services), with recommendations expected within 18 months.
If needed, they can issue interim reports along the way.