Eighth Pay Commission hears employees and pensioners in New Delhi
The Eighth Pay Commission is holding key meetings in New Delhi from August 7-10, where government employees and pensioners are sharing their views on pay, pensions, and allowances.
These talks are a big step toward shaping new salary rules for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners.
Agenda unrevealed, likely pay and pensions
Although the official agenda hasn't been revealed, discussions will likely focus on boosting basic pay, a higher fitment factor, and improving pension benefits.
There's also a push for stronger inflation protection and better retirement perks.
This Delhi round is part of a bigger consultation happening across India.
Recommendations by mid-2027, nationwide impact possible
The Commission aims to submit its recommendations by mid-2027.
The changes could impact financial security for countless government workers and retirees nationwide.