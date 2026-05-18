Eighth Pay Commission hikes expected to roll out April 2027 Business May 18, 2026

Big news for central government employees and pensioners: salary and pension hikes under the Eighth Pay Commission are expected to roll out by April 2027.

Dr. Manjeet Singh Patel, who heads the All India NPS Employees Federation, said this is the likely implementation timeline, since the commission has until April or May 2027 to finalize its recommendations.