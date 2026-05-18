Eighth Pay Commission hikes expected to roll out April 2027
Business
Big news for central government employees and pensioners: salary and pension hikes under the Eighth Pay Commission are expected to roll out by April 2027.
Dr. Manjeet Singh Patel, who heads the All India NPS Employees Federation, said this is the likely implementation timeline, since the commission has until April or May 2027 to finalize its recommendations.
Rising costs drive unions, commission consults
With living costs rising (think LPG, fuel, veggies, and milk), households are feeling the pinch.
Employee unions have been pushing for bigger pay bumps and quicker updates to help cover essentials like housing and healthcare.
The commission is actively consulting across cities like Hyderabad and Srinagar before locking in its final plan.