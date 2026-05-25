Eighth Pay Commission meets unions, experts expect implementation late 2027

Unions seek 2.92-4.38 fitment factors

Consultations are already happening in cities like Lucknow, with more planned across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2026.

Unions are pushing for higher "fitment factors" (the numbers that decide how much salaries go up), suggesting anything from 2.92 to 4.38, much higher than last time.

If all goes as planned, employees could see backdated pay hikes from January 2026, right after the current pay cycle ends.