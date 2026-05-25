Eighth Pay Commission meets unions, experts expect implementation late 2027
Big changes could be coming for central government salaries and pensions.
The Eighth Pay Commission is meeting with employee unions and pensioner groups to figure out new pay, pension, and allowance recommendations.
Once their report is ready, it'll go to ministers for approval, with experts saying these updates will likely kick in by late 2027.
Unions seek 2.92-4.38 fitment factors
Consultations are already happening in cities like Lucknow, with more planned across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2026.
Unions are pushing for higher "fitment factors" (the numbers that decide how much salaries go up), suggesting anything from 2.92 to 4.38, much higher than last time.
If all goes as planned, employees could see backdated pay hikes from January 2026, right after the current pay cycle ends.