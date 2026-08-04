Eighth Pay Commission seeks consultants for pay and pension policies

You'll get your offer by email and have seven days to reply.

Applicants need a master's degree or an MBA in finance, human resources, industrial relations, or an LL.B. enrolled with Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.

Excel skills are a must; knowing about pay structures is a plus.

Roles include Senior Consultant, Consultant, and Young Professional, with salaries from ₹22,500 up to ₹1.8 lakh per month.

You'll need integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation before joining.

Apply online at 8cpc.gov.in or nicforms.nic.in by August 31, 2026.