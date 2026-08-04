Eighth Pay Commission seeks consultants for pay and pension policies
The Eighth Pay Commission just opened applications for contract consultant roles to help shape pay and pension policies.
If selected, you'll work for a year (or until the commission wraps up), with a chance for extension if things go well.
Eligibility, pay and application deadline
You'll get your offer by email and have seven days to reply.
Applicants need a master's degree or an MBA in finance, human resources, industrial relations, or an LL.B. enrolled with Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.
Excel skills are a must; knowing about pay structures is a plus.
Roles include Senior Consultant, Consultant, and Young Professional, with salaries from ₹22,500 up to ₹1.8 lakh per month.
You'll need integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation before joining.
Apply online at 8cpc.gov.in or nicforms.nic.in by August 31, 2026.