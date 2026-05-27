Eighth Pay Commission visits Bhubaneswar July 6-7 central govt employees
Business
Heads up for central government employees: the Eighth Pay Commission is coming to Bhubaneswar, Odisha on July 6 and 7 as part of its big consultation tour.
If your organization or union wants to meet the Commission, you'll need to request an appointment by June 15 and submit your memorandum online (with a special memo ID) by May 31.
Commission touring India hears pay demands
The Commission is traveling across India (after stops in Delhi, next up are cities like Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Srinagar) to hear out demands on salaries, pensions, and allowances.
Employee groups are pushing for things like a higher fitment factor and merging DA into basic pay.
Details about the exact venue in Bhubaneswar will be announced soon, with more meetings planned nationwide.