Eighth Pay Commission visits Bhubaneswar July 6-7 central govt employees

Commission touring India hears pay demands

The Commission is traveling across India (after stops in Delhi, next up are cities like Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Srinagar) to hear out demands on salaries, pensions, and allowances.

Employee groups are pushing for things like a higher fitment factor and merging DA into basic pay.

Details about the exact venue in Bhubaneswar will be announced soon, with more meetings planned nationwide.