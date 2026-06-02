Eighth Pay Commission weighs 3,490 calorie benchmark for central salaries
Business
The Eighth Pay Commission is thinking about a new way to set minimum salaries for central government employees, using a daily nutrition benchmark of 3,490 calories instead of the old 2,700.
The idea is to make pay more realistic by matching it with what people actually need to live well today.
Employee unions seek ₹55,000-₹60,000, cite ICMR
Employee unions are urging the commission to follow updated guidelines from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), saying many government jobs are physically tough and deserve better pay.
They're suggesting a minimum pay of ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 per month to keep up with rising costs like healthcare and education.
If approved, these changes could impact over 1.1 crore employees, pensioners, and their families.