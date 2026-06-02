Eighth Pay Commission weighs 3,490 calorie benchmark for central salaries

Employee unions seek ₹55,000-₹60,000, cite ICMR

Employee unions are urging the commission to follow updated guidelines from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), saying many government jobs are physically tough and deserve better pay.

They're suggesting a minimum pay of ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 per month to keep up with rising costs like healthcare and education.

If approved, these changes could impact over 1.1 crore employees, pensioners, and their families.