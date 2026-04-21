Einride to provide Amazon's Relay 75 electric trucks and chargers
Business
Einride is rolling out 75 electric heavy-duty trucks to Amazon's Relay freight network, aiming to make its US freight network greener.
The deal also brings charging infrastructure to five sites across the country.
Einride's CEO called it "a powerful validation of the startup's technology and strategic vision" of their tech, showing confidence in the future of electric trucking.
Deal supports Amazon's 2040 net-zero goal
These new trucks are part of Amazon's bigger goal to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
An Amazon spokesperson said they expect this move to really boost their efforts to electrify delivery and cut emissions.
For Einride, it's a big step as they look to grow in the US while merging with Legato Merger Corp.