Eka Robotics raises $150 million, valued $1.45B for force-sensitive gripper
Business
Eka Robotics just scored a massive $150 million in funding, pushing its value to $1.45 billion.
The buzz is all about their new robot tech, a force-sensitive gripper powered by a new kind of deep-learning model, backed by top investors like a16z and F-Prime.
Eka robots use touch and force
Founded by MIT professor Pulkit Agrawal and former Google DeepMind researcher Tuomas Haarnoja, Eka's robots use touch and force (not just cameras) to interact with stuff.
This lets them handle around 1,500 objects an hour with more than 95% accuracy.