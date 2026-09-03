El Nino, biofuels and energy costs raise global food prices
Business
Food is getting more expensive around the world, thanks to rough weather (hello, El Nino) and supply chain hiccups.
Poor harvests in major regions mean less grain to go around, while high energy costs make it pricier to grow and move food.
On top of that, more crops are being used for biofuels instead of meals.
Fertiliser shortages could raise food inflation
Fertiliser supply concerns are making things tougher for farmers, leading to higher prices on basics like wheat, rice, corn, sugar, and cooking oils.
Experts say this could push up food inflation globally, and hit wallets everywhere.
Their advice? Build stronger supply chains and support sustainable farming so we're better prepared next time things get bumpy.