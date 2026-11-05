Elara Securities's Harendra Kumar says India can lead AI trade
Business
Harendra Kumar, MD & CEO of Elara Securities, thinks India is set to lead the global AI trade.
On a special Diwali episode of Markets Over Coffee, he pointed out that data centers, finance, power, and capital goods are all areas where India can shine, even if markets seem a bit shaky right now.
Harendra Kumar advises SMID cycle trading
Kumar suggests playing it smart with mid- and small-cap stocks: don't hold them forever; ride the cycles for better returns.
He also recommends balancing your investments between large-cap and SMID (small- and mid-cap) stocks.
He also shared his view on SIPs.
Plus, fintechs and NBFCs could get a real boost from AI by cutting costs, good news if you're eyeing finance as a career!