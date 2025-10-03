Eldeco Infrastructure files papers for ₹1,000cr IPO with SEBI

Eldeco Infrastructure Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth ₹1,000 crore. The Haryana-based company plans to raise this amount through a mix of fresh issue shares worth ₹800 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹200 crore by promoter selling shareholders. Each equity share will have a face value of ₹5.

Share sale Major shareholders to offload their stakes The promoters of Eldeco Infrastructure, Pankaj Bajaj and Bandana Kohli, will be selling their equity shares through the OFS. Bajaj's share sale is worth ₹102 crore while Kohli's is worth ₹98 crore. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹160 crore in consultation with the book-running lead managers. If this happens, it will reduce the size of the fresh issue accordingly.

Fund allocation Proceeds to be utilized for repayment of loans The proceeds from the fresh issue will mainly be used to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings of Eldeco Infracon Realtors Ltd., a key subsidiary of the company. The rest of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes. IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers for this IPO while KFin Technologies Limited is its registrar.

Market reach Leading real estate developer in North India Eldeco is a leading real estate developer in North India with a strong presence in Delhi-NCR and tier II and III cities. The company has been active since 2000, executing completed and ongoing projects across over 20 Indian cities. As of March 31, 2025, Eldeco has delivered 86 projects including residential townships, low-rise apartments, and group housing developments covering over 50 million square feet.

Future plans Ongoing and upcoming projects across North India As of March 31, 2025, Eldeco has 19 ongoing projects with a total saleable area of 7.24 million square feet and 18 upcoming projects with an additional saleable area of 7.37 million square feet across 14 cities. The company's operations span several locations in North India including Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh); Sohna, Gurugram, Panipat, Sonipat, and Panchkula (Haryana); Jalandhar, Ludhiana (Punjab); Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh); Neemrana (Rajasthan); Rudrapur, Narendra Nagar (Uttarakhand).